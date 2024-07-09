Dutch Harbor Coast Guard station upgrades to Marine Safety Unit, welcomes new crew

Dutch Harbor’s U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment is now a Marine Safety Unit. At a June 24 ceremony, the station welcomed a new crew and was formally redesignated.

Coast Guard personnel said the ceremony was an opportunity to make the transition from detachment to unit official for the community. The station was technically upgraded earlier this year, when Lt. Tyler Justus was named commanding officer.

“As the commanding officer, you have more roles, responsibilities and authority,” he said.

With that authority, Justus — who was relieved of duty at the ceremony — could make more decisions on behalf of the station. His successor will be able to do the same.

“Not only does it expedite the administrative burdens on the crew here, hopefully we can help expedite industry as well,” Justus said.

At the ceremony, Justus passed the baton to incoming commanding officer Lt. Lawrence Schalles from Charleston, South Carolina. Schalles emphasized that the crew will continue to support the fishing industry, as well as respond to marine casualties and pollution.

During the event, officers also welcomed the island’s new crew, which is switched out annually. That’s different from family stations, where crew stay in housing with family and remain in place for longer periods of time.

The Coast Guard decided Dutch Harbor couldn’t support a family duty station. They cited logistical reasons for not establishing a more permanent base, including unreliable transportation, high housing costs, limited medical and child care facilities, and limited spousal employment options.

Sector commander Captain Christopher Culpepper flew in from Anchorage for the ceremony. He talked about the history of the Coast Guard in the Bering Sea, which includes more than a century of port calls in Dutch Harbor.

Culpepper thanked city and tribal officials for their support while the Coast Guard responded to a recent fire aboard the cargo ship M/V Genius Star XI. The Genius Star was carrying lithium ion batteries and was rerouted to Dutch Harbor in late December.

Culpepper said he always looks forward to visiting the island because the community is so hospitable.

“It’s always a warm welcome when I come to Dutch Harbor and throughout Alaska,” Culpepper said. “I think that partnership has an enduring feature for why we all love coming here and why we love operating in and around Alaska.”