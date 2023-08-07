Navy warships dispatched to Aleutians after Chinese, Russian military spotted in region...again

Several U.S. Navy warships were dispatched to the Aleutian Islands last week, after 11 Chinese and Russian military vessels were found operating in the region. The exact location of the foreign ships was not disclosed.

Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan responded to the incident on Saturday. Both politicians cited the importance of expanding the military presence in Alaska, given the state’s strategic location.

“This is a stark reminder of Alaska’s proximity to both China and Russia, as well as the essential role our state plays in our national defense and territorial sovereignty,” Murkowski said in a statement.

This isn’t the first time foreign ships have been spotted in the region in recent years. In August of 2021, the U.S. Coast Guard encountered a flotilla of Chinese warships 46 miles off the Aleutian Islands . And the following year, on a routine patrol, a Coast Guard vessel encountered a group of Russian and Chinese warships traveling together through the Bering Sea.

Sen. Sullivan said in a statement he was glad to see a tougher response to these warships, which “sends a strong message to Xi Jinping and Putin that the United States will not hesitate to protect and defend our vital national interests in Alaska.”