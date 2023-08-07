© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Register now for the Aleutian Tundra Golf Classic, coming up Aug. 12-13
Regional
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Navy warships dispatched to Aleutians after Chinese, Russian military spotted in region...again

KUCB | By Hope McKenney,
Maggie Nelson
Published August 7, 2023 at 12:49 PM AKDT
Several U.S. Navy warships docked in Unalaska last week, after 11 Chinese and Russian military vessels were found operating in the region.
Andy Lusk
/
KUCB
Several U.S. Navy warships docked in Unalaska last week, after 11 Chinese and Russian military vessels were found operating in the region.

Several U.S. Navy warships were dispatched to the Aleutian Islands last week, after 11 Chinese and Russian military vessels were found operating in the region. The exact location of the foreign ships was not disclosed.

Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan responded to the incident on Saturday. Both politicians cited the importance of expanding the military presence in Alaska, given the state’s strategic location.

“This is a stark reminder of Alaska’s proximity to both China and Russia, as well as the essential role our state plays in our national defense and territorial sovereignty,” Murkowski said in a statement.

This isn’t the first time foreign ships have been spotted in the region in recent years. In August of 2021, the U.S. Coast Guard encountered a flotilla of Chinese warships 46 miles off the Aleutian Islands. And the following year, on a routine patrol, a Coast Guard vesselencountered a group of Russian and Chinese warships traveling together through the Bering Sea.

Sen. Sullivan said in a statement he was glad to see a tougher response to these warships, which “sends a strong message to Xi Jinping and Putin that the United States will not hesitate to protect and defend our vital national interests in Alaska.”

In recent years, Unalaska’s city and tribal officials have been weighing the island’s ability to host a larger military presence. Community leaders have been promoting Dutch Harbor as a key port in the nation’s Arctic plan, as melting ice caps open shipping lanes and foreign military threats grow in the region.

Tags
Regional U.S. NAVYU.S. COAST GUARDaleutian islandsBering SeaRussian military vesselsChinese military U.S. MilitaryArctic PortLISA MURKOWSKIDAN SULLIVAN
Hope McKenney
Hope McKenney reported for KUCB from 2019 until 2022. She was KUCB's news director starting in 2021.
See stories by Hope McKenney
Maggie Nelson
Hailing from Southwest Washington, Maggie moved to Unalaska in 2019. She's dabbled in independent print journalism in Oregon and completed her Master of Arts in English Studies at Western Washington University — where she also taught Rhetoric and Composition courses.
See stories by Maggie Nelson
Related Content
  • Captain D’Arcy didn’t comment on the strategic implications of the foreign warships the Kimball encountered last month. But he said the cutter is staged for just about anything and will continue monitoring the area for foreign military activity.
    Regional
    Coast Guard captain describes encounter with Chinese, Russian warships off Alaska
    Maggie Nelson
    The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball calls Honolulu home, but recently it’s seen a lot of action in the Aleutians. Just last month while on a routine patrol, the vessel encountered a group of Russian and Chinese warships traveling together through the Bering Sea. The Kimball’s commander, Capt. Thomas D’Arcy, recalled the encounter during a port call in Unalaska last weekend.D’Arcy didn’t comment on the strategic implications of the foreign warships the Kimball encountered last month. But he said the cutter is staged for just about anything and will continue monitoring the area for foreign military activity.
  • Regional
    Coast Guard spots Chinese and Russian military ships together in Bering Sea
    Maggie Nelson
    A Coast Guard crew encountered a Chinese guided missile cruiser in the Bering Sea last week. The Coast Guard Cutter Kimball was on a routine patrol on Sept. 19, when the vessel encountered the Renhai CG 101 about 75 miles north of Kiska Island, in the Western Aleutians, according to a Coast Guard statement Monday morning. The statement said the Coast Guard crew identified two more Chinese naval vessels and four Russian naval vessels, including a Russian Federation Navy destroyer.
  • A diagram from the 2020 IRT report details the recommended location for a Coast Guard and Navy base, as well as the location for a ride top runway.
    Regional
    Military training program returns to Unalaska, a possible step towards Arctic port development
    Theo Greenly
    The United States Army is scheduled to visit Unalaska in April, following up on a trip they made in 2020 to assess the community’s infrastructure needs, as well as Unalaska’s ability to host a larger military presence. It’s part of a Department of Defense program called Innovative Readiness Training, or IRT, and is designed to train civil affairs soldiers while also providing service or aid to local communities.
Load More