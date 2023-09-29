© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
About Town
The community of Unalaska is a busy place to live. Our community calendar is full of events and activities. About Town is your source for coverage of community events and sports. KUCB staff writes many of the stories, but we also accept contributions from community members for this section of our website. If you'd like to submit a story to About Town, send it to info@kucb.org.

Unalaska City Clerk discusses upcoming municipal election

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published September 29, 2023 at 1:43 PM AKDT
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB

In this episode of "Island Interview," Unalaska City Clerk Estkarlen Magdaong discusses the city's upcoming Oct. 3 municipal election, including how to vote, accommodations that are available and ballot security.

There are five seats up for election this year: two city council seats and three school board seats.

Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
