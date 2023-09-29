The community of Unalaska is a busy place to live. Our community calendar is full of events and activities. About Town is your source for coverage of community events and sports. KUCB staff writes many of the stories, but we also accept contributions from community members for this section of our website. If you'd like to submit a story to About Town, send it to info@kucb.org.
Unalaska City Clerk discusses upcoming municipal election
In this episode of "Island Interview," Unalaska City Clerk Estkarlen Magdaong discusses the city's upcoming Oct. 3 municipal election, including how to vote, accommodations that are available and ballot security.
There are five seats up for election this year: two city council seats and three school board seats.