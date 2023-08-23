© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
City finalizes ballot for Unalaska’s upcoming municipal election

KUCB | By Hope McKenney
Published August 23, 2023 at 3:47 PM AKDT
Dominick Reuter
/
AFP/Getty Images

Six candidates will be running for five open seats in Unalaska’s upcoming general municipal election, according to the city. The filing period to declare candidacy in this year’s local election closed Monday.

In the race for Unalaska City Council, Brenda Baker is running against incumbent Thom Bell for Seat B. And for City Council Seat E, Anthony Longo is challenging incumbent Dennis Robinson.

Meanwhile, the Unalaska City School District Board of Education has three seats up for election. Trever Shaishnikoff is running unopposed for School Board Seat E, and Amanda Schmahl is running unopposed to fill Seat C.

Schmahl was appointed to fill Seat C on an interim basis last week, following the resignation of Bob Cummings in July.

No candidates filed to fill Seat B, which is currently held by Board President Jolene Longo, who did not file to run for reelection.

Unalaska’s general municipal election will take place on Oct. 3. Unalaskans can register to vote at City Hall or online until Sept. 2.

KUCB will also host its annual Candidates Forum in mid September.

