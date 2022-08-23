2022 Candidate Filings: Who’s running for public office in Unalaska?

The filing period to declare candidacy in the 2022 Unalaska Municipal Election has closed.

In all, eight people signed up to run in the Oct. 4 election.

Incumbent Mayor Vince Tutiakoff Sr. will run against Vice Mayor Dennis Robinson. The two have served alongside one another during the last three-year term, after running against each other in 2019.

Incumbent Darin Nicholson faces Brenda Baker for his seat on the city council, and incumbent Daneen Looby is running unopposed.

School board incumbent Bob Cummings is running unopposed, while David Gibson has declared his candidacy to run against Nicole Bice for seat SB-D.