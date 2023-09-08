Anthony Longo

After serving in the US Navy for 8 years, I moved to Unalaska in December of 2011 with my Wife Jolene and our 3 children. I came to the island as a welder/dive tender for MAC Enterprises. I was able to obtain my commercial diver certification and work as a commercial diver for 3 years. I would perform inspections, routine maintenance, and emergency repairs for the fishing fleet and processing plants of Unalaska. After some time, I was able to move out of the water and into a spot as a crane mechanic for a company that maintains the now Matson crane. I have been at the Matson crane for nearly 10 years. When I'm not working, you can find me out on the water with my friends and family, fishing and exploring. I'm also a proud member of the Aleutian rod and gun club and enjoy hunting and safe shooting sports. Jolene and I care deeply for our community and strive to make a positive impact.

Statements were submitted by candidates and have not been edited.

2023 Municipal Election Guide