My name is Thomas Bell. I grew up in Edmonds, Washington and came to Unalaska in 2001. While residing in Unalaska I have worked for the Unalaska City School District, the City Landfill, owned my own auto repair business, purchased a home, and raised three children, all of whom graduated from Unalaska City High School.

I have worked for the ILWU for 20+ years, where I serve as the VP for Unit 223. Wanting to get more involved in the community, I served on the planning Commission and in 2020 and was appointed to City Council seat B. I ran for City Council and was re-elected in Oct of 2020. I am seeking to continue to serve the citizens of Unalaska and work on projects and the issues that face us all. In my spare time, I enjoy exploring our beautiful island and surroundings.

2023 Municipal Election Guide

