2023 Municipal Election Guide

The City of Unalaska will hold a general election on Tuesday, Oct. 3.



Polls are open at City Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Early voting is available in person at City Hall Sept. 13- Oct. 2, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



You can also vote by mail if you apply by Sept. 28 or by email or fax if you apply by noon on Oct. 2.



If you can’t make it in person, due to illness or physical disability, you can appoint a representative to pick up a ballot for you.



For more information, call the City Clerk at 907-581-1251.



Here’s what’s on the ballot



Unalaskans will vote for two City Council members and three school board members.



No candidates filed to run for School Board Seat B. The seat will still be on the ballot with a spot for just a write-in candidate. Interested individuals who would like to become a write-in candidate for this seat need to contact the City Clerk’s office as soon as possible and complete forms to be submitted to the Alaska Public Offices Commission.



KUCB's On-Air Candidates Forum



Our Candidates Forum will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14. Join in person at City Hall or tune in to local TV or radio. We will also publish the audio to this page after the broadcast. Have a question for the candidates? You can email your question in advance to news@kucb.org.







