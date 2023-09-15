Unalaska’s 2023 city council candidates forum: Seat B

There are two city council seats up for grabs at Unalaska’s 2023 Municipal Election.

Brenda Baker is challenging incumbent Thomas Bell for Seat B, and Anthony Longo is running against incumbent Dennis Robinson for Seat E.

In part one of the forum, Brenda Baker and incumbent Thomas Bell discuss the community’s biggest issues.

Take a listen to this year’s forum above, and you can also find more information on the Oct. 3 election here .

KUCB will rebroadcast the forums back-to-back on Friday, Sept. 22 at noon and Saturday, Sept 23 at 4 p.m. over local radio and Channel 8 TV.

And starting Oct. 1 we will run the forums every night at 7 p.m. until Election Day on Channel 8.