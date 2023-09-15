© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Government
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Unalaska’s 2023 city council candidates forum: Seat B

KUCB | By Theo Greenly
Published September 15, 2023 at 3:54 PM AKDT

There are two city council seats up for grabs at Unalaska’s 2023 Municipal Election.

Brenda Baker is challenging incumbent Thomas Bell for Seat B, and Anthony Longo is running against incumbent Dennis Robinson for Seat E.

In part one of the forum, Brenda Baker and incumbent Thomas Bell discuss the community’s biggest issues.

Take a listen to this year’s forum above, and you can also find more information on the Oct. 3 election here.

KUCB will rebroadcast the forums back-to-back on Friday, Sept. 22 at noon and Saturday, Sept 23 at 4 p.m. over local radio and Channel 8 TV.

And starting Oct. 1 we will run the forums every night at 7 p.m. until Election Day on Channel 8.

Government Unalaska Municipal Election
Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
  • 2023 Municipal Election Guide
    The City of Unalaska will hold a general election on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

    Polls are open at City Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    Early voting is available in person at City Hall Sept. 13- Oct. 2, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    You can also vote by mail if you apply by Sept. 28 or by email or fax if you apply by noon on Oct. 2.

    If you can’t make it in person, due to illness or physical disability, you can appoint a representative to pick up a ballot for you.

    For more information, call the City Clerk at 907-581-1251.

    Here’s what’s on the ballot

    Unalaskans will vote for two City Council members and three school board members.

    No candidates filed to run for School Board Seat B. The seat will still be on the ballot with a spot for just a write-in candidate. Interested individuals who would like to become a write-in candidate for this seat need to contact the City Clerk’s office as soon as possible and complete forms to be submitted to the Alaska Public Offices Commission.

    For more information, call the City Clerk at 907-581-1251.

    KUCB's On-Air Candidates Forum

    Our Candidates Forum will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14. Join in person at City Hall or tune in to local TV or radio. We will also publish the audio to this page after the broadcast. Have a question for the candidates? You can email your question in advance to news@kucb.org.

    The Candidates Forum will rebroadcast at the following times:
    • KUCB will rebroadcast the forums back-to-back on Friday, Sept. 22 at noon and Saturday, Sept 23 at 4 p.m. over local radio and Channel 8 TV.
    • And starting on Oct. 1 we will run the forums every night at 7 p.m. until Election Day on Channel 8.
  • Government
    Unalaska’s 2023 city council candidates forum: Seat E
    In part two of the forum, Anthony Longo and incumbent Dennis Robinson discuss the community’s biggest issues.
  • School Board Seat E: Trever Shaishnikoff
    On this year’s ballot for Unalaska’s Municipal Election, there are three open school board seats, but only two have candidates vying for them. Trever Shaishnikoff is running unopposed for Seat E.
