Raider athletes bring home wins during busy fall season

A Raider swimmer won a regional title and qualified for state, and a wrestler took first place at both the Nikiski tournament and the state preview. The volleyball team earned two all-tournament honors at the Firework Frenzy and flies to Cordova on Nov. 17 for regionals, with a trip to state on the line.

Tune in to this week’s “Raider Sports Report” from KUCB student contributor Lucy Bagley for the full rundown.