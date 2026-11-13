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Raider athletes bring home wins during busy fall season

KUCB | By Lucy Bagley
Published November 13, 2026 at 5:46 PM AKST
Swimming Photo Courtesy of Joni Scott

A Raider swimmer won a regional title and qualified for state, and a wrestler took first place at both the Nikiski tournament and the state preview. The volleyball team earned two all-tournament honors at the Firework Frenzy and flies to Cordova on Nov. 17 for regionals, with a trip to state on the line.

Tune in to this week’s “Raider Sports Report” from KUCB student contributor Lucy Bagley for the full rundown.
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Sports UCSDUNALASKA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICTRAIDERSRaider ReportSWIMMINGUnalaska Swim TeamwrestlingUnalaska WrestlingVOLLEYBALLUnalaska High School Volleyball
Lucy Bagley
Lucy is a senior at UCSD, learning audio production at KUCB and sharing her social media skills to improve our services.
See stories by Lucy Bagley
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