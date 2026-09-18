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UCSD swim team builds on record-setting 2025 season

KUCB
Published September 18, 2026 at 1:33 PM AKDT
Carlos Tayag
/
KUCB
Unalaska's swim team at their home meet on Sept. 11

After more than a month of training, the Unalaska City School District swim team is settling into the new season with strong early performances and a chance to build on last year's record-setting season.

The team began training Aug. 7 and held a community swim meet Sept. 4, where swimmers celebrated eight school records set during the 2025 season.

Colony High School then traveled to Unalaska for a two-night meet Sept. 10-11. The first night featured a pentathlon, with swimmers competing in the 50-yard butterfly, 50-yard backstroke, 50-yard breaststroke, 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard individual medley.

Adyson Scott posted the fastest Unalaska times in the butterfly, breaststroke and individual medley, while Camyll Paninahug was fastest for the Raiders in the backstroke and freestyle.

The second night featured a traditional meet and Senior Night, honoring Scott, Paninahug and Cristina Bivol. Family and friends celebrated the seniors with flowers and leis as each reflected on favorite memories and plans for the future.

The Raiders also turned in several notable times. UCSD's 200-yard medley relay finished in 2:09.35, faster than the listed pool record of 2:10.83. Paninahug finished the 50-yard freestyle in 27.85 seconds, while Scott posted times of 2:33.10 in the 200-yard individual medley and 1:15.70 in the 100-yard breaststroke.

The weekend also included time outside the pool, with Colony students invited to join the UCSD swimmers at a homecoming dance.

The Raiders head to Anchorage this weekend for the Bartlett High School/East High School Invitational.
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Sports POOLUnalaska Aquatics Center
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