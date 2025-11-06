© 2025 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Unalaska swim team slashes local records, sends junior Adyson Scott off to state tournament

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson
Published November 6, 2025 at 2:24 PM AKST
Unalaska High School swim team coach Amber Le said the team has broken 15 local records total.
1 of 2  — Unalaska swim team 2025.jpg
Richard F Johnson / Courtesy of Amber Le
Junior Adyson Scott will race in the girls 200 yard individual medley and the girls 100 yard breaststroke at the state competition later this week.
2 of 2  — SCOTT ADYSON 2025-2.jpg
Junior Adyson Scott will race in the girls 200 yard individual medley and the girls 100 yard breaststroke at the state competition later this week.
Courtesy of Amber Le

Unalaska’s swim team wrapped up its 2025 season last week at the region tournament in Homer, sending off junior Adyson Scott to compete in the Alaska State Swim Championships.

Unalaska High School swim team coach Amber Le said Scott and the team have been slashing records this year. She said they’ve broken 15 records total as a team, including school records and pool records, which include community member times.

Scott broke over half of those in individual races. She and her relay teammates, Hawaii Maynard-Gumbs, Lillian Parker and Camyll Paninahug broke five records. Paninahug broke two individual records, as well.

This year, Le tried a new coaching method, having swimmers practice a number of different strokes, instead of just focusing on the ones they’d compete in.

“We kind of took a risk, and I had them do a whole bunch of training for different strokes,” Le said. “And I think that helped a lot.”

Scott is competing in the state competition for the second year in a row. Le said Scott was the first Unalaska girl swimmer to qualify for the state tournament in decades. This year, she’ll race in the girls 200 yard individual medley and the girls 100 yard breaststroke.

Scott plays other sports too, which often overlap with the swim season. But she said swimming is special to her.

“There's something special about the sport,” Scott said. “I love doing an individual sport. That's really fun for me.”

Scott said she’s swimming the 100 yard breaststroke in about 1 minute and 12 seconds with hopes of cutting some time off that this week, and she’s already got some goals for next year.

“My senior year, I was really hoping to get to like a 1:07 [time] because that's our men's record at the school, for high school,” Scott said. “So I just thought that would be really exciting and inspiring for some of the younger swimmers that are going to come up at our school just to see that we can still get there — we can do it just as much as they can.”

No matter how things go, Scott said she’s excited to be able to race in the state championships.

“This week, we've been working a lot on perfecting all the little things, but just keeping in mind that being here is such a privilege, and we're so lucky, and I think it's really special to get to compete at state,” she said.

Scott’s first race is Friday. The state swim meet starts at 1 p.m. You can find more information, including the schedule, on the Alaska Schools Activities Association’s website.
Sports UNALASKA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICTUnalaska Swim TeamRAIDERSASAA
Maggie Nelson
Hailing from Southwest Washington, Maggie moved to Unalaska in 2019. She's dabbled in independent print journalism in Oregon and completed her Master of Arts in English Studies at Western Washington University — where she also taught Rhetoric and Composition courses.
See stories by Maggie Nelson
