Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Unalaska girls swimmer is the first to qualify for state in decades, breaking school records along the way

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published November 13, 2024 at 4:27 PM AKST
Unalaska sophomore Adyson Scott (right) takes the podium with her second-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke at the regional championships in Kodiak.
Photo courtesy of Amber Le
Unalaska sophomore Adyson Scott (left) takes the podium with her second-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke at the regional championships in Kodiak.

Adyson Scott, a sophomore at Unalaska City High School, capped off her record-breaking season on Friday with 12th-place finish at the state swimming championships. She swam a personal best of 1:12.6 in the 100-yard breaststroke, a new school record.

Scott is the first girls swimmer from the Unalaska City School District to qualify for state competition in decades, according to Coach Amber Le. She said Scott, who has been dedicated to the sport since junior high, is one of the most disciplined swimmers she knows.

At regionals in early November, Scott placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke while beating a school record that’s stood since 2002 – then she broke her own record at states. She also broke the school’s record for the 200-yard individual medley at the regional competition.

All members of Unalaska's swim team made the top 12 at regionals, which Le called a successful season for the Raiders.

Le said Scott is already looking forward to next season.
Sports UCSDUnalaska City High SchoolUnalaska High SchoolSWIMMINGUnalaska Swim Team
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
