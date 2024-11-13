Unalaska girls swimmer is the first to qualify for state in decades, breaking school records along the way

Adyson Scott, a sophomore at Unalaska City High School, capped off her record-breaking season on Friday with 12th-place finish at the state swimming championships. She swam a personal best of 1:12.6 in the 100-yard breaststroke, a new school record.

Scott is the first girls swimmer from the Unalaska City School District to qualify for state competition in decades, according to Coach Amber Le. She said Scott, who has been dedicated to the sport since junior high, is one of the most disciplined swimmers she knows.

At regionals in early November, Scott placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke while beating a school record that’s stood since 2002 – then she broke her own record at states. She also broke the school’s record for the 200-yard individual medley at the regional competition.

All members of Unalaska's swim team made the top 12 at regionals, which Le called a successful season for the Raiders.

Le said Scott is already looking forward to next season.