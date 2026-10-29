The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.
Unalaska swimmers head to regional competition
The Unalaska Raiders swim team is heading to the regional meet in Wasilla after a strong season that included several school records.
KUCB’s Carlos Tayag sat down with team captains Adyson Scott and Camyll Paninahug to recap the season, discuss their individual and relay events and share their goals for regions and the state competition.