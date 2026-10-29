© 2026 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
"Ring in 2027" Raffle Tickets Available Here
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Unalaska swimmers head to regional competition

KUCB | By Carlos Tayag
Published October 29, 2026 at 2:45 PM AKDT
Unalaska City School District's swim team in 2026.
Photo courtesy of Albert Burnham
Unalaska City School District's swim team in 2026.

The Unalaska Raiders swim team is heading to the regional meet in Wasilla after a strong season that included several school records.

KUCB’s Carlos Tayag sat down with team captains Adyson Scott and Camyll Paninahug to recap the season, discuss their individual and relay events and share their goals for regions and the state competition.
Tags
Sports UCSDUNALASKA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICTSWIMMINGUnalaska Swim Team
Carlos Tayag
Carlos is an avid music enthusiast and writer hailing from south Seattle. He has enjoyed living in Unalaska since 2013. Tayag started at KUCB as a volunteer DJ and board member, he is now a Producer for the station.
See stories by Carlos Tayag
Related Content