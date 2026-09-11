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Tustumena Invite Brings Regional Runners to Unalaska

KUCB | By Lucy Bagley
Published September 11, 2026 at 12:22 PM AKDT
Lucy Bagley
/
KUCB

Unalaska hosted the Tustumena Invite on Saturday, Sept. 5, bringing together nearly 70 high school and junior high runners to Kelty Field for a day of competition in some challenging conditions.

Runners from Akutan, Cold Bay, False Pass, King Cove and Sand Point traveled to Unalaska aboard the Tustumena Ferry to compete alongside Unalaska City School District runners. Heavy rain and wind made for a wet and difficult race, with runners finishing the course completely soaked.

Despite the weather, many of the runners posted personal records. The meet also gave UCSD junior high runners an opportunity to compete against athletes from other communities, adding a regional element to the season for the younger runners.

The Tustumena Invite is one of the few opportunities each year for cross country athletes from communities across the Aleutian region to compete together.

Race Results:

Junior High Girls

  • 1st Eliza Hancock, Unalaska 14:47
  • 2nd Maddy Castillo, Unalaska 15:21
  • 3rd Evelyn Kitsyuk, Unalaska 15:47

Junior High Boys

  • 1st Enoch Whitaker, Unalaska 11:51
  • 2nd Clarence Golovin, Sand Point 12:38
  • 3rd Darryl Bereskin, Akutan 14:09

High School Girls

  • 1st Nadia Whitaker, Unalaska 23:04
  • 2nd Midori Hancock, Unalaska 23:08
  • 3rd Kaylee Marcus, Sand Point 26:43

High School Boys

  • 1st Deklan Nettleton, Unalaska 18:38
  • 2nd Jadon Whitaker, Unalaska 19:24
  • 3rd DJ Dumo, Unalaska 19:26
Sports
Lucy Bagley
Lucy is a sophomore at UCSD, learning audio production at KUCB and sharing her social media skills to improve our services.

KUCB's internship program is funded in part by the Alaska Broadcaster's Association.
See stories by Lucy Bagley
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    The Unalaska City School District cross country team has been busy on the road, competing in two meets over the past two weeks. Now, the team is preparing to compete in the Tustumena Invitational, their home meet, on Saturday, Sept. 5, at Kelty Field. Teams from Akutan, Cold Bay, False Pass, King Cove and Sand Point are scheduled to arrive on the Tustumena Ferry Saturday morning to compete.