Tustumena Invite Brings Regional Runners to Unalaska

Unalaska hosted the Tustumena Invite on Saturday, Sept. 5, bringing together nearly 70 high school and junior high runners to Kelty Field for a day of competition in some challenging conditions.

Runners from Akutan, Cold Bay, False Pass, King Cove and Sand Point traveled to Unalaska aboard the Tustumena Ferry to compete alongside Unalaska City School District runners. Heavy rain and wind made for a wet and difficult race, with runners finishing the course completely soaked.

Despite the weather, many of the runners posted personal records. The meet also gave UCSD junior high runners an opportunity to compete against athletes from other communities, adding a regional element to the season for the younger runners.

The Tustumena Invite is one of the few opportunities each year for cross country athletes from communities across the Aleutian region to compete together.

Race Results:

Junior High Girls



1st Eliza Hancock, Unalaska 14:47

2nd Maddy Castillo, Unalaska 15:21

3rd Evelyn Kitsyuk, Unalaska 15:47

Junior High Boys



1st Enoch Whitaker, Unalaska 11:51

2nd Clarence Golovin, Sand Point 12:38

3rd Darryl Bereskin, Akutan 14:09

High School Girls



1st Nadia Whitaker, Unalaska 23:04

2nd Midori Hancock, Unalaska 23:08

3rd Kaylee Marcus, Sand Point 26:43

High School Boys

