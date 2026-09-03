UCSD cross country returns home after two meets on the road

The Unalaska City School District cross country team has been busy on the road, competing in two meets over the past two weeks.

On Aug. 22, the team traveled to Sitka for the Sitka Invitational, where 128 student-athletes competed in a 5-kilometer race. Several UCSD runners had standout performances, including Nadia Whittaker, who finished seventh overall in the women’s varsity race. And Deklan Nettleton, who finished 11th overall in the men’s varsity race. Freddie Ceceña, Jonah Castillo, Jadon Whittaker, Nadia Whittaker and Midori Hancock each set personal records.

The team traveled again on Aug. 29 to compete in the State Preview Meet hosted by Bartlett High School in Anchorage. The meet brought together hundreds of runners from across Alaska to compete on the same course that will be used for the state championships on Oct. 3. The meet gives teams a chance to see how they stack up against some of the state's top runners heading into the final stretch of the season.

The Cross Country team is now preparing to compete in the Tustumena Invitational, their home meet, on Saturday, Sept. 5, at Kelty Field. Teams from Akutan, Cold Bay, False Pass, King Cove and Sand Point are scheduled to arrive on the Tustumena Ferry Saturday morning to compete.

The junior high race begins at noon, followed by the high school boys race at 12:30 p.m. The high school girls race begins at 2 p.m., with an awards ceremony and community “Bubble Fun Run” to follow.

In other Raider sports, the UCSD swim team will also host Colony High School on Sept. 12 for a home meet that will include Senior Night. That same day, the cross country team will travel to Grace Christian for another meet.

