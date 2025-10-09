© 2025 KUCB
From state podiums to broken records, UCSD Raiders are off to a good start this fall

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published October 9, 2025 at 12:29 PM AKDT

October is a busy month for Unalaska City School District students. The cross country team just wrapped up their season with the boys placing third and girls placing sixth at state, the girls volleyball team is continuing their winning streak on an extended tournament trip and the high school swimming team is breaking local records dating back to the 1990s. And there’s even more going on with extracurricular activities like Student Government, Band and a new club: Art.

For this episode of “Island Interviews,” KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi talks with UCSD Activities Director Kent Russell about everything happening in sports and activities for students this fall.

