Raider volleyball builds momentum on road trip

The Unalaska Raiders volleyball team picked up several conference wins during a week of road games in Anchorage and along the Kenai Peninsula, including a five-set victory over Cordova. KUCB’s Carlos Tayag sat down with Lucy Bagley, team captain and KUCB student correspondent, to recap the trip, the Raiders’ experience competing against larger schools at the Grace Christian tournament and the team’s upcoming home matches against King Cove and Sand Point.

The schedule of home games can be found here: https://tockify.com/unalaska.events/detail/646/1792720800000