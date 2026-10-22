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Raider volleyball builds momentum on road trip

KUCB | By Lucy Bagley,
Carlos Tayag
Published October 22, 2026 at 12:04 PM AKDT
UCSD

The Unalaska Raiders volleyball team picked up several conference wins during a week of road games in Anchorage and along the Kenai Peninsula, including a five-set victory over Cordova. KUCB’s Carlos Tayag sat down with Lucy Bagley, team captain and KUCB student correspondent, to recap the trip, the Raiders’ experience competing against larger schools at the Grace Christian tournament and the team’s upcoming home matches against King Cove and Sand Point.

The schedule of home games can be found here: https://tockify.com/unalaska.events/detail/646/1792720800000
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Sports Unalaska High School VolleyballVOLLEYBALLUnalaska Athletics
Lucy Bagley
Lucy is a senior at UCSD, learning audio production at KUCB and sharing her social media skills to improve our services.
See stories by Lucy Bagley
Carlos Tayag
Carlos is an avid music enthusiast and writer hailing from south Seattle. He has enjoyed living in Unalaska since 2013. Tayag started at KUCB as a volunteer DJ and board member, he is now a Producer for the station.
See stories by Carlos Tayag