After 24-hour quit challenge, Unalaska provider explains how to stay off nicotine for good
The American Cancer Society held its annual Great American Smokeout on Nov. 19. The event encourages people who use tobacco to quit for a day.
Cigarette use among U.S. adults has gone down in recent years, while e-cigarette use has gone up, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Greg Walter, a nurse practitioner at Iliuliuk Family and Health Services in Unalaska, said nicotine pouches have also become popular, especially with young people.
For this episode of “Island Interviews,” KUCB's Sofia Stuart-Rasi sat down with Walter to talk about the health risks of tobacco and nicotine, what happens in the body after someone quits and the treatments available locally.