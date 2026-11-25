The American Cancer Society held its annual Great American Smokeout on Nov. 19. The event encourages people who use tobacco to quit for a day.

Cigarette use among U.S. adults has gone down in recent years , while e-cigarette use has gone up, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Greg Walter, a nurse practitioner at Iliuliuk Family and Health Services in Unalaska, said nicotine pouches have also become popular, especially with young people.

For this episode of “Island Interviews,” KUCB's Sofia Stuart-Rasi sat down with Walter to talk about the health risks of tobacco and nicotine, what happens in the body after someone quits and the treatments available locally.

