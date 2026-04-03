Unalaska healthcare provider explains GLP-1 medications

GLP-1 medications have become some of the most talked about drugs in the country, and Unalaska is no exception. You’ve probably heard the brand names: Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound. They’re being prescribed for everything from diabetes to heart disease to weight loss.

For this episode of Island Interviews, KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi spoke with Greg Walter, a nurse practitioner with Iliuliuk Family and Health Services, about what GLP-1s are and how they work.

Note: This conversation includes discussion of weight and weight loss.

