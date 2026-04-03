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Health
Island Interviews

Unalaska healthcare provider explains GLP-1 medications

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published April 3, 2026 at 9:56 AM AKDT
Most GLP-1 medications are given as weekly injections.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB
Most GLP-1 medications are given as weekly injections.

GLP-1 medications have become some of the most talked about drugs in the country, and Unalaska is no exception. You’ve probably heard the brand names: Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound. They’re being prescribed for everything from diabetes to heart disease to weight loss.

For this episode of Island Interviews, KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi spoke with Greg Walter, a nurse practitioner with Iliuliuk Family and Health Services, about what GLP-1s are and how they work.

Note: This conversation includes discussion of weight and weight loss.

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Island Interviews IFHSIliuliuk Family and Health ServicesIliuliuk Family Health Serviceshealth and wellnessHealth and WellbeingPHYSICAL HEALTH
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
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