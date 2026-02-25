Unalaska healthcare provider shares tips on preventing heart disease
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for adults in the United States, according to the CDC. But according to Greg Walter, a nurse practitioner with Iliuliuk Family and Health Services, much of it is preventable.
For this episode of Island Interviews, KUCB's Sofia Stuart-Rasi spoke with Walter to learn more about the risk factors, warning signs and small lifestyle changes that doctors say can make a real difference for your heart health.