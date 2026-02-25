© 2026 KUCB
Unalaska healthcare provider shares tips on preventing heart disease

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published February 25, 2026 at 10:00 AM AKST
An at-home blood pressure cuff. IFHS nurse practitioner Greg Walter says home blood pressure readings are more reliable than those taken in a clinic.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB
An at-home blood pressure cuff. IFHS nurse practitioner Greg Walter says home blood pressure readings are more reliable than those taken in a clinic.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for adults in the United States, according to the CDC. But according to Greg Walter, a nurse practitioner with Iliuliuk Family and Health Services, much of it is preventable.

For this episode of Island Interviews, KUCB's Sofia Stuart-Rasi spoke with Walter to learn more about the risk factors, warning signs and small lifestyle changes that doctors say can make a real difference for your heart health.

Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
