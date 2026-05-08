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Island Interviews

Do you ask AI health-related questions? Unalaska healthcare provider weighs in

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published May 8, 2026 at 2:29 PM AKDT
AI chatbot apps available for download. According to the Mayo Clinic, more than 1 in 5 adults worldwide are turning directly to AI chatbots, like ChatGPT and Gemini, to ask health questions.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB
AI chatbot apps available for download. According to the Mayo Clinic, more than 1 in 5 adults worldwide are turning directly to AI chatbots, like ChatGPT and Gemini, to ask health questions.

AI is more a part of our daily lives than ever before, so it’s no surprise people are turning to AI chatbots, like ChatGPT, for health-related questions. An AI chatbot is a search engine that talks back. Instead of returning a list of links like Google, it gives you a direct, easy-to-understand answer, like having a conversation with someone online. But it’s not always accurate.

For this episode of Island Interviews, Greg Walter, a nurse practitioner with Iliuliuk Family and Health Services, shares his take on the growing use of AI for health questions and how patients can use it responsibly.

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Island Interviews IFHSIliuliuk Family and Health ServicesIliuliuk Family Health Services
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
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