Do you ask AI health-related questions? Unalaska healthcare provider weighs in

AI is more a part of our daily lives than ever before, so it’s no surprise people are turning to AI chatbots, like ChatGPT, for health-related questions . An AI chatbot is a search engine that talks back. Instead of returning a list of links like Google, it gives you a direct, easy-to-understand answer, like having a conversation with someone online. But it’s not always accurate.

For this episode of Island Interviews, Greg Walter, a nurse practitioner with Iliuliuk Family and Health Services, shares his take on the growing use of AI for health questions and how patients can use it responsibly.