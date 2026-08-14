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Health
Island Interviews

Unalaska healthcare provider explains cyclospora amid Lower 48 outbreak

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published August 14, 2026 at 5:25 PM AKDT
Iceberg lettuce wrapped in plastic.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB
Iceberg lettuce wrapped in plastic.

Cyclospora is an intestinal parasite that’s been in the news all summer for making people sick across the Lower 48. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has traced the outbreak to iceberg lettuce from a Taylor Farms processing operation in central Mexico.

As of Aug. 14, the CDC had counted 9,481 cases in 17 states. Alaska is not among the outbreak states.

For this episode of “Island Interviews,” KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi sat down with Greg Walter, a nurse practitioner at Iliuliuk Family and Health Services, to break down what cyclospora is, how it spreads, how to avoid it and what to do if you get it.

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Island Interviews IFHSIliuliuk Family and Health ServicesIliuliuk Family Health ServicescdcCenters for Disease Control and Prevention
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
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