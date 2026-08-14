Unalaska healthcare provider explains cyclospora amid Lower 48 outbreak

Cyclospora is an intestinal parasite that’s been in the news all summer for making people sick across the Lower 48. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has traced the outbreak to iceberg lettuce from a Taylor Farms processing operation in central Mexico.

As of Aug. 14, the CDC had counted 9,481 cases in 17 states. Alaska is not among the outbreak states.

For this episode of “Island Interviews,” KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi sat down with Greg Walter, a nurse practitioner at Iliuliuk Family and Health Services, to break down what cyclospora is, how it spreads, how to avoid it and what to do if you get it.