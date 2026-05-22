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Health
Island Interviews

Unalaska dentist on electric toothbrushes, straws and birthday cake

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published May 22, 2026 at 2:10 PM AKDT
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB

Unalaska doesn’t have a dental care provider on the island year round, but the community does have two providers who visit a few times a year.

One of them is Dr. Sean Davis with Aleutian Family Dentistry. He’s been practicing dentistry for a decade. Davis started his career in Colorado and worked in Bethel for a few years before regularly serving Unalaska, where he has practiced for the last five years.

For this episode of Island Interviews, KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi sat down with Davis to learn more about dental hygiene at home, when to see a dentist and the most common issues he sees among his Unalaska patients.

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Island Interviews Rural Healthpublic health
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
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