Unalaska dentist on electric toothbrushes, straws and birthday cake

Unalaska doesn’t have a dental care provider on the island year round, but the community does have two providers who visit a few times a year.

One of them is Dr. Sean Davis with Aleutian Family Dentistry . He’s been practicing dentistry for a decade. Davis started his career in Colorado and worked in Bethel for a few years before regularly serving Unalaska, where he has practiced for the last five years.

For this episode of Island Interviews, KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi sat down with Davis to learn more about dental hygiene at home, when to see a dentist and the most common issues he sees among his Unalaska patients.