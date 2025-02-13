Unangax̂, Filipino languages to appear in exhibit labels at Museum of the Aleutians

Both Unangam Tunuu and Tagalog will soon appear in labels throughout the Museum of the Aleutians, reflecting the region’s sizable Unangax̂ and Filipino communities.

Collections Manager Joselle Hale is spearheading a project called “Indigenizing The Museum of the Aleutians: Redefining Exhibition Labels.” The museum is hosting a few events stemming from the project, including a label-making workshop Thursday evening at the Unalaska Public Library. Members of the public are encouraged to bring personal objects and create labels that share their family histories.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” Hale explains the label project and highlights the crucial role of community input in developing the new multilingual displays. They also discuss how residents can preserve their own family histories by learning museum-style documentation techniques.