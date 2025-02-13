© 2025 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Unangax̂, Filipino languages to appear in exhibit labels at Museum of the Aleutians

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published February 13, 2025 at 4:04 PM AKST
The Museum of the Aleutians was formed in 1997.
Andy Lusk
/
KUCB
The Museum of the Aleutians was formed in 1997.

Both Unangam Tunuu and Tagalog will soon appear in labels throughout the Museum of the Aleutians, reflecting the region’s sizable Unangax̂ and Filipino communities.

Collections Manager Joselle Hale is spearheading a project called “Indigenizing The Museum of the Aleutians: Redefining Exhibition Labels.” The museum is hosting a few events stemming from the project, including a label-making workshop Thursday evening at the Unalaska Public Library. Members of the public are encouraged to bring personal objects and create labels that share their family histories.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” Hale explains the label project and highlights the crucial role of community input in developing the new multilingual displays. They also discuss how residents can preserve their own family histories by learning museum-style documentation techniques.

Island Interviews MUSEUM OF THE ALEUTIANSMOTAUNANGAM TUNUUtagalogunangax
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
