Winter in Unalaska
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Meet MOTA's new Collections Manager Joselle Hale

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published April 20, 2024 at 10:30 AM AKDT
Using a pair of tongs, Hale removes smelted iron from a furnace to be worked.
Photo Courtesy of Joselle Hale
The Museum of the Aleutians recently welcomed new Collections Manager Joselle Hale to oversee the care of the organization’s archives. Hale arrived on the island in January from the New England area to replace former Collections Manager Karen Macke.

Hale recently sat down with KUCB's Sofia Stuart-Rasi to discuss their role at the museum, as well as a learning session they’ll be hosting on Saturday at the Unalaska Public Library about smelting iron.
Tags
Arts & Culture MOTAMUSEUM OF THE ALEUTIANS
