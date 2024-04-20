Meet MOTA's new Collections Manager Joselle Hale

The Museum of the Aleutians recently welcomed new Collections Manager Joselle Hale to oversee the care of the organization’s archives. Hale arrived on the island in January from the New England area to replace former Collections Manager Karen Macke.

Hale recently sat down with KUCB's Sofia Stuart-Rasi to discuss their role at the museum, as well as a learning session they’ll be hosting on Saturday at the Unalaska Public Library about smelting iron.