MOTA's latest collection tells stories through preservation, not display

The Museum of the Aleutians in Unalaska has received 22 boxes of archaeological artifacts from the Islands of Four Mountains in the central Aleutian Islands. While some may never be displayed, they remain crucial to understanding Unangax̂ history.

Museum staff have been busy processing the new items. Inside the museum’s work room, Collections Assistant Alex Robinson gently cut foam for non-acidic boxes that will protect the historical artifacts.

"There's a big trust put in all of us, getting to handle such very fragile, delicate items," Robinson said.

The Aleut Foundation mailed the boxes containing artifacts from an undisclosed location in the Islands of Four Mountains. The site remains confidential to protect both the archaeological area and the artifacts.

Collections Manager Joselle Hale said some items are funerary objects which, according to Unangax̂ cultural traditions, would be inappropriate to display.

However, Hale noted the collection contains remarkably intact items.

"A lot of organic material, wood, bone, ivory, things like that," they said. "Some of it would be for everyday use, and some of it might be more ceremonial."

While not all artifacts will be exhibited, they're valuable for research and cultural preservation. Hale said the artifacts are important for Unangax̂ people seeking to revitalize their culture and access their history.

The Four Mountains lie in the heart of the Aleutian chain, adjacent to Umnak Island. Locals from the village of Nikolski on Umnak said on clear days, each of the islands is visible. Nikolski is considered one of the world's longest continuously inhabited communities .

The museum plans to preserve these artifacts for another 500 years.

"So when we're doing this, we're thinking about the people far off in the future who are going to see these objects," Hale said.

The preservation process is meticulous, with specific protocols for protecting against humidity, pests and volcanic ash — a real concern in the volcano-rich Aleutian Arc.

The process is also personal for Robinson, who is Unangax̂. She documents each artifact through detailed sketches in her notebook.

"Since it's really cool to get to handle these objects, I want to remember as much as I can," she said.

Hale said non-funerary objects can be displayed with approval from the Native Corporation or Tribe that loaned them to the museum.