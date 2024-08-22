Public Safety weighs in on impacts of releasing domesticated animals into the wild
Unalaska's Department of Public Safety recently received reports of domesticated ferrets released into the wild found near hiking trails on the island.
In this episode of "Island Interviews," Animal Control Officer Sean Peters explains how Animal Control can assist in finding new homes for animals that can no longer be cared for. He also shares an update on loose dog fees.
This interview originally aired on KUCB on August 22, 2024.