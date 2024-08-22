© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Government
Island Interviews

Public Safety weighs in on impacts of releasing domesticated animals into the wild

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published August 22, 2024 at 5:21 PM AKDT
Berett Wilber
/
KUCB

Unalaska's Department of Public Safety recently received reports of domesticated ferrets released into the wild found near hiking trails on the island.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," Animal Control Officer Sean Peters explains how Animal Control can assist in finding new homes for animals that can no longer be cared for. He also shares an update on loose dog fees.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on August 22, 2024.

Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
