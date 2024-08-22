Search Query
Show Search
News
Arts & Culture
Crime
Education
Government
Industry
Regional
Science & Environment
Sports
Health
Obituaries
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Crime
Education
Government
Industry
Regional
Science & Environment
Sports
Health
Obituaries
Opinion
Community
Classifieds
Community Calendar
Classifieds
Community Calendar
About
Programs A-Z
Radio Schedule
TV Schedule
All People
Programs A-Z
Radio Schedule
TV Schedule
All People
Contribute
© 2024 KUCB
Menu
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KUCB
All Streams
News
Arts & Culture
Crime
Education
Government
Industry
Regional
Science & Environment
Sports
Health
Obituaries
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Crime
Education
Government
Industry
Regional
Science & Environment
Sports
Health
Obituaries
Opinion
Community
Classifieds
Community Calendar
Classifieds
Community Calendar
About
Programs A-Z
Radio Schedule
TV Schedule
All People
Programs A-Z
Radio Schedule
TV Schedule
All People
Contribute
animal control
Government
Public Safety weighs in on impacts of releasing domesticated animals into the wild
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
In this episode of "Island Interviews," Animal Control Officer Sean Peters explains how Animal Control can assist in finding new homes for animals that can no longer be cared for. He also shares an update on loose dog fees.
Listen
•
5:53