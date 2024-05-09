© 2024 KUCB
Island Interviews

Unalaska Chief of Police discusses city’s dog ordinances

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published May 9, 2024 at 1:14 PM AKDT
In this episode of “Island Interviews,” Unalaska’s Chief of Police Kim Hankins discusses dog ordinances within city limits and how owners can keep themselves and others safe by following the law.

According to Hankins, there's recently been an uptick in dogs getting away from their owners and confronting other animals and folks around town.

The Unalaska Police Department is currently investigating a dog attack involving off-leash pets on the island. City officials said they “take this type of incident very seriously for the health and safety of the community.” 

This interview originally aired on KUCB on May 7, 2024.

