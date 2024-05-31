Expert discusses May earthquake swarm near Fox Islands

Between May 1 and 2, there were more than 50 earthquakes in the Fox Islands region, southwest of Unimak Island in the Aleutians. The swarm mainly consisted of small earthquakes, with a few larger events measuring over magnitude 5. However, the Alaska Earthquake Center said there were no reports that people in the area felt the swarm.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," Stephen Holtkamp, a data analyst with the Alaska Earthquake Center, explains the earthquake swarm and how similar events have occurred in the past. He also delves into what could be happening around the Aleutian Islands and at the Earth's crust, leading to these swarms.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on May 30, 2024.