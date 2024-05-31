© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Island Interviews

Expert discusses May earthquake swarm near Fox Islands

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published May 31, 2024 at 3:17 PM AKDT
Photo Courtesy of The Alaska Earthquake Center
Between May 1 and 2, there were more than 50 earthquakes in the Fox Islands region, southwest of Unimak Island in the Aleutians. The swarm mainly consisted of small earthquakes, with a few larger events measuring over magnitude 5. However, the Alaska Earthquake Center said there were no reports that people in the area felt the swarm.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," Stephen Holtkamp, a data analyst with the Alaska Earthquake Center, explains the earthquake swarm and how similar events have occurred in the past. He also delves into what could be happening around the Aleutian Islands and at the Earth's crust, leading to these swarms.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on May 30, 2024.

Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
