Tsunami warning canceled after strong earthquake off Alaska Peninsula

A tsunami warning has been lifted for a swath of Alaska coastline after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit off the Alaska Peninsula late Saturday.

The strong earthquake struck roughly 60 miles south of Sand Point at 10:48 p.m. and was followed by several aftershocks, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center.

It triggered a tsunami warning for the Alaska Peninsula and Kodiak Island. Sirens sounded in local communities, with officials urging residents to seek higher ground. The tsunami warning was later downgraded to an advisory and was canceled altogether by 1 a.m. Sunday.

The National Tsunami Warning Center said some areas may continue to see small sea level changes.