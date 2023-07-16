© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tsunami warning not in effect for Unalaska following magnitude-7.3 earthquake near Sand Point
Regional
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Tsunami warning canceled after strong earthquake off Alaska Peninsula

KUCB | By Theo Greenly,
Kirsten Dobroth and Brian Venua / KMXTTegan Hanlon
Published July 16, 2023 at 1:28 AM AKDT
Boats in Sand Point leave the harbor at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday due to a tsunami warning, which was later canceled.
Theo Greenly
/
KUCB
Boats in Sand Point leave the harbor at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday due to a tsunami warning, which was later canceled.

A tsunami warning has been lifted for a swath of Alaska coastline after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit off the Alaska Peninsula late Saturday.

The strong earthquake struck roughly 60 miles south of Sand Point at 10:48 p.m. and was followed by several aftershocks, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center.

It triggered a tsunami warning for the Alaska Peninsula and Kodiak Island. Sirens sounded in local communities, with officials urging residents to seek higher ground. The tsunami warning was later downgraded to an advisory and was canceled altogether by 1 a.m. Sunday.

The National Tsunami Warning Center said some areas may continue to see small sea level changes.

Tags
Regional National Tsunami Warning CenterTSUNAMIcity of sand pointEARTHQUAKE
Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
See stories by Theo Greenly
Kirsten Dobroth and Brian Venua / KMXT
See stories by Kirsten Dobroth and Brian Venua / KMXT
Tegan Hanlon
See stories by Tegan Hanlon
Related Content
Load More