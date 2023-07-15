Tsunami warning not in effect for Unalaska following magnitude-7.3 earthquake near Sand Point

Updated at 1:00 a.m. ADT Sunday

The National Weather Service has lifted the tsunami advisory for coastal communities along the Alaska Peninsula, the eastern Aleutian Islands and Kodiak.

Updated at 12:44 a.m. ADT Sunday

The tsunami warning in the eastern Aleutian Islands and Kodiak has been downgraded to an advisory, according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System.

An initial wave was first predicted to reach Sand Point at 12:10, but one did not occur.

Sand Point remains under advisory, while Kodiak has received an "all clear."

Published at 11:32 p.m. ADT Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a tsunami warning for Kodiak Island and the Alaska Peninsula areas following an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3 that struck 55 miles SW of Sand Point at 10:48 p.m. Unalaska is NOT currently under a watch or warning.

Unalaska is approximately 80 miles southwest of the advisory zone, according to the Department of Public Safety, and no evacuation has been issued.