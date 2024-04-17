© 2024 KUCB
Education
Island Interviews

Schoolhouse Block: UCSD fifth grade and art teacher Briannah Malloy

By Andy Lusk
Published April 17, 2024 at 2:07 PM AKDT
Malloy is from Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Photo Courtesy of Briannah Malloy
Malloy is from Colorado Springs, Colorado and moved to Unalaska in 2022.

Unalaska City School District’s Briannah Malloy is part of a cohort of teachers almost done with their first year in Unalaska’s public schools. She teaches fifth grade and art, and looks forward to getting better acquainted with the town’s artistic community.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” Malloy discusses the switch from student teaching to working as a full-time educator.

This interview is the second in a series of profiles of teachers almost done with their first year in the Unalaska public school system.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on April 16, 2024.

Andy Lusk
Born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Andy Lusk is a writer, travel enthusiast and seafood aficionado who won the jackpot by landing in Unalaska/Dutch Harbor. When he's not hiking or working on his latest story, you can find him curled up with his cats and a good book. Andy is a Report for America corps member and an alumnus of New York University.<br/>
