Schoolhouse Block: UCSD fifth grade and art teacher Briannah Malloy

Unalaska City School District’s Briannah Malloy is part of a cohort of teachers almost done with their first year in Unalaska’s public schools. She teaches fifth grade and art, and looks forward to getting better acquainted with the town’s artistic community.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” Malloy discusses the switch from student teaching to working as a full-time educator.

This interview is the second in a series of profiles of teachers almost done with their first year in the Unalaska public school system.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on April 16, 2024.