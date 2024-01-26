© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Island Interviews

Public Health Nurse provides nutritional tips for Unalaskans

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published January 26, 2024 at 4:17 PM AKST
Produce at one of two grocery stores in Unalaska.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB
Produce at one of two grocery stores in Unalaska.

The Alaska Department of Health has recently appointed Cheyenne Gibson as the Public Health Nurse for the Aleutian region.

Gibson visited Unalaska in January and shared valuable information regarding nutrition, diabetes and hypertension with elders, adults and children.

In this episode of "Island Interview," Gibson provides Unalaskans with tips and resources to maintain good health despite the limited availability of fresh fruits and vegetables.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on Jan. 27, 2023.

Tags
Island Interviews Foodhealth and wellnessdepartment of health
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Related Content
Load More