Public Health Nurse provides nutritional tips for Unalaskans

The Alaska Department of Health has recently appointed Cheyenne Gibson as the Public Health Nurse for the Aleutian region.

Gibson visited Unalaska in January and shared valuable information regarding nutrition, diabetes and hypertension with elders, adults and children.

In this episode of "Island Interview," Gibson provides Unalaskans with tips and resources to maintain good health despite the limited availability of fresh fruits and vegetables.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on Jan. 27, 2023.