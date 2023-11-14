Clinic holds meet-and-greet with new health care providers

Iliuliuk Family and Health Services is inviting Unalaskans to meet their new health care providers.

The local health center is hosting two meet-and-greet events on Nov. 14 and 21.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” Dr. Murray Buttner — Unalaska’s Iliuliuk Family and Health Services medical director and a former family physician for the clinic — discusses the event and why it’s important to get to know your health care provider.

Buttner worked at IFHS for four years before moving to Anchorage this summer, and he has been filling in at the clinic since October.