© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Island Interviews

Unalaska school counselor provides resources for students during Suicide Awareness Prevention Month

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published October 17, 2023 at 9:33 AM AKDT
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB

September was National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. In this episode of "Island Interviews," Allison Harrington, counselor with the Unalaska City School District, discusses myths about suicide and resources that are available to students who might be struggling. She also includes tips for parents, teachers and faculty supporting suicide prevention.

If you or someone you know is in an emotional crisis on the island: call USAFV at (907) 581-1500 or text 907-359-1500 or call APIA at 1-844-375-2743. You can call and text the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing or texting 988 and they will link you to someone in Alaska.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on Sept. 26, 2023.

Tags
Island Interviews UCSDUNALASKA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICTUnalaska City SchoolSuicide Prevention Awareness MonthMENTAL HEALTHpublic health
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Related Content
Load More