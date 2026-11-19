On Wednesday evening, Alaska election officials finished counting ballots and tabulating ranked-choice winners in races where no candidate got more than 50% of first-choice votes.

In House District 37, Evelynn Trefon captured 58.80% of the vote after ranked-choice tabulation . She received 39.30% of first-choice votes. House District 37 represents the Aleutian and Pribilof Islands, as well as other parts of Southwest Alaska.

Following her win, Trefon spoke to KUCB’s Katie Reuther about her future priorities in office.

The results tabulated by the Division of Elections will remain unofficial until a review board certifies the election on Nov. 25. Anyone wishing to request a recount can do so within five days of certification.