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Unalaska backs JKT, Begich; Peltola narrowly leads in preliminary results

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published November 4, 2026 at 11:59 AM AKST
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB

More than 500 Unalaskans voted in person on Nov. 3’s Election Day, and preliminary results show a majority of them chose Democrat Mary Peltola in the closely watched U.S. Senate race. She received 50.6% of the 514 local votes cast in the race Tuesday. Statewide, the race is still too close to call.

A majority of local voters backed Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, also known as JKT, for governor with about 52.3% of the 493 votes. He also leads statewide as of Wednesday morning.

In the U.S. House race, Republican Nick Begich III led locally with 49.2% of the 508 votes. He also leads statewide as of Wednesday morning.

In regional races, independent Bryce Edgmon led among Unalaska voters in the Alaska Senate District S race with 41% of 497 votes. He also leads districtwide. In the Alaska House District 37 race, Democrat Evelynn Trefon led locally with 43.6% of 495 votes and also leads districtwide as of Wednesday morning.

Unalaska voters rejected Ballot Measure 2, which would repeal ranked choice voting and remove some campaign disclosure rules, with 54.7% voting no. They approved Ballot Measure 3, which adds the word “only” to state law on voter citizenship, with 70.4% voting yes. Statewide results so far follow the same pattern, with Ballot Measure 2 failing and Ballot Measure 3 passing.

A total of 526 in-person local ballots were counted shortly after polls closed in Unalaska on Election Day. Another 65 early and absentee ballots and 20 questioned ballots have not been counted yet, according to Unalaska City Clerk Estkarlen Magdaong. Those ballots are being sent to the state Division of Elections to be counted. They could be enough to change who leads locally in the U.S. Senate, Senate District S and House District 37 races, as well as Ballot Measure 2.

Magdaong on Tuesday said turnout on the island was high.

“There has been a consistent flow of voters and all excited to come vote,” she said. “So I'm glad, I hope that keeps up.”

The highest recent turnout was in 2016, when 878 Unalaskans voted.

Check out Unalaska’s preliminary results below, all first choice:

U.S. SENATE 
Rank 1
Gerald L. Heikes: 26
Mary Peltola: 260 (50.6%)
Daniel J. Sullivan Jr.: 19
Dan S. Sullivan: 207 (40.3%)
Write-in: 2
TOTAL VOTES: 514

U.S. HOUSE
Rank 1
Nick Begich: 250 (49.2%)
Eric Hafner: 98
Bill Hill: 148 (29.1%)
James McDermott: 11
Write-in: 1
TOTAL VOTES: 508

GOVERNOR / LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
Rank 1
Dave Bronson / Josh Church: 88
Jonathan S. Kreiss-Tomkins “JKT” / Zac Johnson: 258 (52.3%)
Treg Taylor / Candi English: 35
Bernadette M. Wilson / Michael K. Shower: 111 (22.5%)
Write-in: 1
TOTAL VOTES: 493

ALASKA SENATE DISTRICT S
Rank 1
Richard “Rick” Robb: 31
Wassillie P. “WG” Guy: 120
Bryce Edgmon: 204 (41%)
Darren Morgan Deacon: 141 (28.4%)
Write-in: 1
TOTAL VOTES: 497

ALASKA HOUSE DISTRICT 37
Rank 1
Evelynn M. Trefon: 216 (43.6%)
Mark Smith: 68
Brenda L. Wilson: 198 (40%)
Cade J. Woods: 11
Write-in: 2
TOTAL VOTES: 495

BALLOT MEASURE TWO
Yes: 190
No: 229 (54.7%)
TOTAL VOTES: 419

BALLOT MEASURE THREE
Yes: 309 (70.4%)
No: 130
TOTAL VOTES: 439
Tags
Government ELECTIONElection Daygeneral electionU.S. SenateHOUSE DISTRICT 37SENATE DISTRICT S
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia is from Denver. She's reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, and her work has aired on NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a master's degree in environmental science and natural resource journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in documentary studies from the Salt Institute and a bachelor's degree in studio arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. Between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado, for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
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