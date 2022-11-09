© 2022 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts every weekday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Unalaska chooses Murkowski in U.S. Senate race, breaking from statewide voting trend

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson
Published November 9, 2022 at 2:31 PM AKST
Unalaska City Hall Election.jpg
Maggie Nelson
/
KUCB

Preliminary results are in for this year’s general election, and Unalaska seems to be breaking from one major statewide voting trend.

Republican incumbent Lisa Murkowski trails competitor Kelly Tshibaka in statewide results in the race for U.S. Senate. But the majority of Unalaska voters favored Murkowski over her fellow Republican challenger. In local results, Murkowski leads with about 51% of the vote.

Unalaskans did follow the statewide trend in the race for U.S. House of Representatives and chose Democrat Mary Peltola as the island’s preferred candidate. She received 193 local votes from a total of 410 – that’s 47% of the total. That matches the statewide support for Peltola exactly. Republican Sarah Palin received about 31%, and about 19% of Unalaskans cast their ballots in favor of Republican Nick Begich.

Unalaskans favored Republican incumbent Gov. Mike Dunleavy with about 54% of votes cast on Election Day, which is slightly more support than the overall state results. Independent Bill Walker received 22% of Unalaska’s vote, while Democrat Les Gara took about 19%.

Local voters also favor Democrat incumbent Senator Lyman Hoffman, with roughly 56% of votes. Votes so far for Senate Seat S show Hoffman ahead of Veterans Party challenger Willy Keppel with nearly 63% of votes, according to early results from the Alaska Division of Elections.

Independent incumbent Bryce Edgmon ran unopposed for House District 37. Still, he received about 97% of Unalaska’s total vote.

And in the question of Ballot Measure 1, which asks whether or not Alaska should hold a constitutional convention, nearly 59% of Unalaskans voted no. That ballot measure has failed by a significant margin on a statewide level, according to early voting.

433 Unalaskans cast their ballots Tuesday, and there are 56 absentee, questioned or special needs ballots, according to City Clerk Marjie Veeder. Those will be sent to the state to be processed.

In total, Unalaska had 489 voters. Tuesday’s general election drew about the same percentage of registered voters as last month’s municipal election.

The Alaska Division of Elections will tally absentee and overseas ballots over the next several days. The final results are expected to be certified on Nov. 29.

Tags
Government City of UnalaskaALASKA DIVISION OF ELECTIONSgeneral electionElection DayConstitutional ConventionHOUSE DISTRICT 37SENATE DISTRICT S
Maggie Nelson
Hailing from Southwest Washington, Maggie moved to Unalaska in 2019. She's dabbled in independent print journalism in Oregon and completed her Master of Arts in English Studies at Western Washington University — where she also taught Rhetoric and Composition courses.
See stories by Maggie Nelson
Related Content
  • Municipal Election 2022 Canvass Committee.jpg
    Government
    Unalaska Municipal Election 2022: Final Results
    Maggie Nelson
    The final results for Unalaska’s Municipal Election are in and they confirm Darin Nicholson as City Council seat C winner. It was the only race in this year’s election that was undecided based on preliminary election results. City officials canvassed 37 absentee and questioned ballots Friday morning. 32 of those were tallied by the canvas committee, while 5 were deemed unqualified and were not counted.
  • ST PAUL credit Ethan Candyfire.jpg
    Industry
    St. Paul government declares emergency in attempt to get ahead of looming crab crash
    Maggie Nelson
    The recent closure of the Bering Sea snow crab and Bristol Bay red king crab fisheries has some of Western Alaska’s coastal towns taking a hard look at their futures, and one small island is bracing for a huge hit. The Pribilof Island of St. Paul runs on snow crab — also known as opilio crab. The community’s Trident Seafoods is one of the largest crab processing plants in the world. So when fisheries management officials announced the species “overfished” and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game shut down snow crab for the first time in the fishery’s history in October, City Manager Phillip Zavadil knew the community needed to act fast. “We're trying to get creative and have people understand that this is going to happen more and more, and that we need to address it,” Zavadil said. “We can do something now, instead of waiting for next year, when we don't have any funding or we can't provide services.”
  • IMG_9165.JPG
    Government
    Murkowski waits for BLM response on contaminated lands
    Theo Greenly
    A week after traveling to Unalaska in an effort to spur the government into action, U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski is still waiting for a commitment from the Department of the Interior to coordinate cleanup efforts on contaminated lands conveyed to Alaska Natives.
Load More