Edgmon, Trefon lead Aleutians legislative races but fall short of majority; ranked-choice count likely

The general election was Nov. 3, and races for the state legislative seats representing the Aleutian and Pribilof Islands remain too close to call.

In the race to represent Alaska’s sprawling Senate District S, independent candidate and current state House Speaker Bryce Edgmon leads with 37.3% of the vote as of Thursday morning. The runner-up is Republican Darren Deacon with 26.6% of the vote.

In House District 37, Democrat Evelynn Trefon leads with 38.7% of the vote as of Thursday morning. Republican Brenda Wilson is the runner-up with 28% of the vote.

A candidate must win more than 50% of first-choice votes to be declared the winner. Otherwise, the race goes to a ranked-choice count, including voters' second choices, which is likely to happen because neither frontrunner is close to a majority.

Ballots still remain to be counted, and the next scheduled update is Friday. The Alaska Division of Elections won’t officially tabulate voters’ choices until Nov. 18, the same day official results are planned to be released. The state plans to certify the election on Nov. 25. Alaska Public Media has more information on statewide elections.

KYUK’s Evan Erickson contributed to this report.