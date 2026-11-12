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Edgmon, Trefon lead Aleutians legislative races but fall short of majority; ranked-choice count likely

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published November 12, 2026 at 2:12 PM AKST
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB

The general election was Nov. 3, and races for the state legislative seats representing the Aleutian and Pribilof Islands remain too close to call.

In the race to represent Alaska’s sprawling Senate District S, independent candidate and current state House Speaker Bryce Edgmon leads with 37.3% of the vote as of Thursday morning. The runner-up is Republican Darren Deacon with 26.6% of the vote.

In House District 37, Democrat Evelynn Trefon leads with 38.7% of the vote as of Thursday morning. Republican Brenda Wilson is the runner-up with 28% of the vote.

A candidate must win more than 50% of first-choice votes to be declared the winner. Otherwise, the race goes to a ranked-choice count, including voters' second choices, which is likely to happen because neither frontrunner is close to a majority.

Ballots still remain to be counted, and the next scheduled update is Friday. The Alaska Division of Elections won’t officially tabulate voters’ choices until Nov. 18, the same day official results are planned to be released. The state plans to certify the election on Nov. 25. Alaska Public Media has more information on statewide elections.

KYUK’s Evan Erickson contributed to this report.
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Government ELECTIONgeneral electionSENATE DISTRICT SHOUSE DISTRICT 37Bryce Edgmon
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia is from Denver. She's reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, and her work has aired on NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a master's degree in environmental science and natural resource journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in documentary studies from the Salt Institute and a bachelor's degree in studio arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. Between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado, for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
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