What Unalaska voters will see on Tuesday’s general election ballot

Tuesday is Election Day, and the polls are open until 8 p.m. at Unalaska City Hall, 43 Raven Way.

Unalaska voters will weigh in on regional races for House District 37 and Senate District S, as well as statewide races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House and governor. The ballot also has two ballot measures and yes or no questions on whether to keep 13 judges in office.

The general election uses ranked choice voting , which works like a process of elimination. Voters rank the candidates in each race — first choice, second choice, third choice and so on. If no candidate gets more than half of the first-choice votes, the last-place candidate is knocked out. Let’s say that the last-place candidate was your first choice. Your vote then moves to your second choice. That keeps going until a candidate has more than half the votes.

Ballot Measure 2 asks voters whether to get rid of that system. It would repeal open primaries and ranked choice general elections, bring back political party primaries and single-choice elections. It would also remove some campaign disclosure rules, including the requirement to identify the source of group donations over $2,000.

Ballot Measure 3 would add the word “only” to state law on voter eligibility. Right now, the law says a U.S. citizen may vote. The measure would change it to say only a U.S. citizen may vote. It would not change any requirements to vote.