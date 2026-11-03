© 2026 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
"Ring in 2027" Raffle Tickets Available Here
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

What Unalaska voters will see on Tuesday’s general election ballot

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published November 3, 2026 at 8:02 AM AKST
Kanesia McGlashin-Price
/
KUCB

Tuesday is Election Day, and the polls are open until 8 p.m. at Unalaska City Hall, 43 Raven Way.

Unalaska voters will weigh in on regional races for House District 37 and Senate District S, as well as statewide races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House and governor. The ballot also has two ballot measures and yes or no questions on whether to keep 13 judges in office.

The general election uses ranked choice voting, which works like a process of elimination. Voters rank the candidates in each race — first choice, second choice, third choice and so on. If no candidate gets more than half of the first-choice votes, the last-place candidate is knocked out. Let’s say that the last-place candidate was your first choice. Your vote then moves to your second choice. That keeps going until a candidate has more than half the votes.

Ballot Measure 2 asks voters whether to get rid of that system. It would repeal open primaries and ranked choice general elections, bring back political party primaries and single-choice elections. It would also remove some campaign disclosure rules, including the requirement to identify the source of group donations over $2,000.

Ballot Measure 3 would add the word “only” to state law on voter eligibility. Right now, the law says a U.S. citizen may vote. The measure would change it to say only a U.S. citizen may vote. It would not change any requirements to vote.

For questions about voting in Unalaska, call the city clerk’s office at 907-581-1251. Find a statewide voter guide here, and Alaska Public Media will have live election night coverage.
Tags
Government ELECTIONgeneral electionElection Day
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia is from Denver. She's reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, and her work has aired on NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a master's degree in environmental science and natural resource journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in documentary studies from the Salt Institute and a bachelor's degree in studio arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. Between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado, for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Related Content
  • Government
    Unalaskans favor Trump, follow most statewide voting trends in preliminary 2024 election results
    Maggie Nelson
    The Associated Press announced Wednesday that Trump, a Republican, has taken Alaska and its three electoral votes. The majority of Unalaskans voted in his favor. He received about 55% of the vote Tuesday. Some questioned ballots still need to be accounted for, but not enough to turn the island’s presidential choice blue.
  • Government
    Unalaska chooses Murkowski in U.S. Senate race, breaking from statewide voting trend
    Maggie Nelson
    Preliminary results are in for this year’s general election, and Unalaska seems to be breaking from one major statewide voting trend. Republican incumbent Lisa Murkowski trails competitor Kelly Tshibaka in statewide results in the race for U.S. Senate. But the majority of Unalaska voters favored Murkowski over her fellow Republican challenger. In local results, Murkowski leads with about 51% of the vote. Unalaskans did follow the statewide trend in the race for U.S. House of Representatives and chose Democrat Mary Peltola as the island’s preferred candidate. She received 193 local votes from a total of 410 – that’s 47% of the total. That matches the statewide support for Peltola exactly. Republican Sarah Palin received about 31%, and about 19% of Unalaskans cast their ballots in favor of Republican Nick Begich.
  • Government
    2020 General Election: Unalaska's Preliminary Election Results
    Hope McKenney
    Election Day brought 624 Unalaskans to the polls.The state Division of Elections still has to canvas 197 early, absentee, questioned and special needs…