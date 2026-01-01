Katie Reuther

Katie comes to Unalaska from the Green Mountains of Vermont. She holds a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience from Middlebury College and a master’s degree in food studies from Chatham University. She’s also a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Katie provides regional coverage across the Aleutian chain as KUCB’s current Report for America corps member.

When not at work, you can find her exploring the outdoors or experimenting in the kitchen. Want to talk food? Get in touch!

