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Newhalen state House candidate visits Unalaska on campaign stop

KUCB | By Katie Reuther
Published September 29, 2026 at 3:41 PM AKDT
four women standing in a line against a natural background
Photo courtesy of Evelynn Trefon
Evelynn Trefon with supporters in Newhalen.

Democratic House District 37 candidate Evelynn Trefon visited Unalaska Sept. 27-28 as part of her campaign. She requested to do an interview with KUCB and joined Katie Reuther in the studio.

They discussed transportation, energy costs, housing affordability, and trawling.

Trefon plans to return to Unalaska next month.

gShe was one of the top four candidates that won in Alaska’s primary election in August. The general election will take place on Nov. 3.

If you’re a candidate running for state or federal office in a district that includes the Aleutian and Pribilof Islands, and you’d like to do an interview, email us at news@kucb.org.
Tags
Regional general electionHOUSE DISTRICT 37
Katie Reuther
Katie Reuther provides regional coverage across the Aleutian chain as KUCB’s current Report for America corps member.
See stories by Katie Reuther
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