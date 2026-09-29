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Newhalen state House candidate visits Unalaska on campaign stop
Democratic House District 37 candidate Evelynn Trefon visited Unalaska Sept. 27-28 as part of her campaign. She requested to do an interview with KUCB and joined Katie Reuther in the studio.
They discussed transportation, energy costs, housing affordability, and trawling.
Trefon plans to return to Unalaska next month.
gShe was one of the top four candidates that won in Alaska’s primary election in August. The general election will take place on Nov. 3.
If you’re a candidate running for state or federal office in a district that includes the Aleutian and Pribilof Islands, and you’d like to do an interview, email us at news@kucb.org.