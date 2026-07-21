Former Southeast Alaska lawmaker campaigns for governor in Unalaska

Former Southeast Alaska State Rep. Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins visited Unalaska over the weekend as part of his campaign to become Alaska’s next governor. Kreiss-Tomkins, often referred to as JKT, is one of two Democrats running for the seat, and it was his first visit to the island.

Kreiss-Tomkins arrived on the Tustumena ferry on July 18. He said he hoped to visit as many places in Alaska as possible during his campaign, especially rural communities that can easily be overlooked or forgotten.

Kreiss-Tomkins sat down with KUCB's Sofia Stuart-Rasi the day after his meet-and-greet at Unalaska’s Norwegian Rat Saloon. He discussed his background and two topics important to the community: education and transportation.

The statewide primary election is Aug. 18, and the general election will take place on Nov. 3.