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Former Southeast Alaska lawmaker campaigns for governor in Unalaska

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published July 21, 2026 at 3:18 PM AKDT
Gubernatorial candidate Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins speaks with residents during his meet-and-greet at the Norwegian Rat Saloon on July 18.
KUCB
Gubernatorial candidate Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins speaks with residents during his meet-and-greet at the Norwegian Rat Saloon on July 18.

Former Southeast Alaska State Rep. Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins visited Unalaska over the weekend as part of his campaign to become Alaska’s next governor. Kreiss-Tomkins, often referred to as JKT, is one of two Democrats running for the seat, and it was his first visit to the island.

Kreiss-Tomkins arrived on the Tustumena ferry on July 18. He said he hoped to visit as many places in Alaska as possible during his campaign, especially rural communities that can easily be overlooked or forgotten.

Kreiss-Tomkins sat down with KUCB's Sofia Stuart-Rasi the day after his meet-and-greet at Unalaska’s Norwegian Rat Saloon. He discussed his background and two topics important to the community: education and transportation.

The statewide primary election is Aug. 18, and the general election will take place on Nov. 3.
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Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
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