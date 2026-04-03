Anchorage podiatrist running for governor campaigns in Unalaska

Retired Anchorage podiatrist and businessman Matt Heilala visited Unalaska on April 1 as part of his campaign to be Alaska’s next governor. As of publication, he’s one of 12 Republicans running for the seat, and it was his first visit to the island.

Heilala said he flew to Unalaska to defend the trawl fishing industry, calling claims linking trawling to declining salmon and halibut populations “half-truths and lies.”

Heilala sat down with KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi after his town hall event at the Norwegian Rat. He discussed his background and two topics important to Unalaskans: education and transportation.

The field of candidates could still grow — the deadline to file for the race is June 1. The statewide election will take place on Nov. 3.