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Anchorage podiatrist running for governor campaigns in Unalaska

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published April 3, 2026 at 12:47 PM AKDT
Republican gubernatorial candidate Matt Heilala speaks with residents at a town hall gathering at the Norwegian Rat on April 1.
Photo courtesy of Darla Stuart
Republican gubernatorial candidate Matt Heilala speaks with residents at a town hall gathering at the Norwegian Rat on April 1.

Retired Anchorage podiatrist and businessman Matt Heilala visited Unalaska on April 1 as part of his campaign to be Alaska’s next governor. As of publication, he’s one of 12 Republicans running for the seat, and it was his first visit to the island.

Heilala said he flew to Unalaska to defend the trawl fishing industry, calling claims linking trawling to declining salmon and halibut populations “half-truths and lies.”

Heilala sat down with KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi after his town hall event at the Norwegian Rat. He discussed his background and two topics important to Unalaskans: education and transportation.

The field of candidates could still grow — the deadline to file for the race is June 1. The statewide election will take place on Nov. 3.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
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