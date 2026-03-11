Former Unalaska fire chief returns to lead department after 2 decades away

The city announced Tuesday that Edward “Eddie” Athey will take the helm of Unalaska’s Fire Department on Mar. 25.

Athey worked for the city from 1998 to 2006 and led the island’s fire department for the last two years of his previous tenure with the city. He has also served as the fire chief in Seward and, most recently, worked with the Anchorage Fire Department.

Former chief Ben Knowles resigned earlier this year after accepting a position as fire chief with the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. Knowles has been working remotely as a temporary hire, helping the city during its search for his replacement.

Interim City Manager Abner Hoage said at a council meeting Tuesday that Knowles’ temporary employment will end after Athey comes on.

“We are scheduling a couple of days with Chief Athey to meet with former Chief Knowles to pass on information and make sure there's some continuity of operations as that transition occurs,” Hoage said.

According to the city, Athey has nearly four decades of experience in fire suppression work, EMS delivery, hazardous materials response, public safety and emergency preparedness.

The city said Athey’s extensive background in emergency management and prior experience working for the remote community make him a good fit for the job.

“He brings deep knowledge of our community, strong professional qualifications, and a proven record of leadership in fire and emergency services,” Hoage said in the statement. “We look forward to the experience and stability he will bring to the department.”