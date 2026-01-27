Unalaska’s fire chief resigns as vacancies mount among top city jobs

Unalaska will have to fill another top city position after the island’s fire chief submitted his resignation in early December.

Ben Knowles has led the island’s fire department since June of 2023 and joined the department in 2018. He’s accepted a position as fire chief with the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, according to the city.

Knowles’ permanent employment will end Feb. 2, but the city said in a statement Tuesday that he will stay on remotely while the city recruits a replacement.

“Chief Knowles’ continued involvement will help maintain momentum on key initiatives and support the department and city leadership during this interim period,” the statement said.

The city posted the vacancy on Jan. 9 and said fire department services will remain fully operational during the transition.

The fire chief position is Unalaska’s third top city job that now needs to be filled.

The city manager position has been open since Bil Homka abruptly resigned in November. He and the city are named in an ongoing lawsuit for wrongful termination. Former Unalaska Fire Chief Abner Hoage has taken the helm as interim city manager until the city finds a permanent replacement.