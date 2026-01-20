Unalaska school board narrows search for new superintendent

After receiving and reviewing 17 applications, the Unalaska school board selected four top candidates for the island’s vacant superintendent position during an executive session Friday evening.

The finalists include Rolinda Ford, who works as a principal and coordinator of school systems for the Bering Strait School District. Ford has 13 years in administrative education roles and has served as a teacher, assistant principal and principal in Alaska and the Lower 48.

Former Unalaska teacher and principal Ryan Humphrey is also a top candidate. Humphrey now works for the Aleutians East Borough School District as principal of the Sand Point School. Humphrey brings more than 15 years of experience in education.

Jesse Janssen, another finalist, has served since 2019 as the superintendent of schools for Waconda Unified School District 272 in Cawker City, Kansas. He has two decades of experience in education.

The district is also considering Nathan White, director of the Southeast Arkansas Education Service Cooperative. He’s also served as a superintendent for another school district in Arkansas.

Unalaska Superintendent Kim Hanisch announced her resignation in early November but will finish out the school year. She is a finalist in superintendent searches in both Cordova and Kodiak.

The district is working with the Association of Alaska School Boards to fill the vacancy and is planning to hold virtual interviews with the finalists this week.

The new superintendent is expected to start on July 1.