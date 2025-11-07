Unalaska superintendent resigns, will finish out school year

Unalaska’s school superintendent submitted her resignation Tuesday.

Kim Hanisch joined the Unalaska City School District in 2023 and will be leaving her position in June.

The school board will begin looking for a replacement shortly.

Hanisch’s announcement comes just weeks after the middle and high school principal abruptly resigned . Mark Alston had been with the district for less than three months before leaving.

In her letter of resignation, Hanisch said she was leaving for personal and professional reasons.

“I hope that this early resignation will place UCSD in a more competitive position in finding your next superintendent,” Hanisch wrote in her letter. “The challenges ahead are real, yet so is the commitment and determination of this community. I will continue working with that same commitment until the final day as your Superintendent.”

Hanisch’s last day will be June 5.

